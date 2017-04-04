More

The Sun Gallerys 4th annual environmental show StandupforScience: A Blue Planet, will open on Friday, April 14 and run until June 3. Artists from around the world are participating, along with many artists from Hayward and the San Francisco Bay Area. Gallery Director Dorsi Diaz, who worked for nine years as a reporter for the SF Examiner covering climate change, was surprised at the outpouring of art coming in as submissions hit a record high.

