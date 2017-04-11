More
Hayward area residents in need of saddles and spurs have been able to look to Rowells Saddlery and Western Wear since 1941. That 10-gallon hat, whose name probably derives from the Spanish phrase tan gal nor or very gallant, could also be procured at this shop on Castro Valley Boulevard.
