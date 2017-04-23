Man shot in Hayward dies in hospital
Around 8:10 p.m., police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of College Heights Park located at 27020 Fielding Drive. At the scene, officers found a 21-year-old Hispanic man from Hayward who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever!
|Apr 14
|baycabco
|1
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Apr 11
|Jay
|1
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 31
|Slim reaper
|252
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Josh henery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC