Hayward: Man killed while refueling car on Tennyson Road
A Fremont man was killed Tuesday night after he was hit by a car while refueling his car, which had run out of gas, police said Wednesday. About 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the man's 2012 Honda Accord ran out of gas in the 2100 block of West Tennyson Road just west of I-880, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Old n wise
|5
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|IrishRed
|3
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 31
|Slim reaper
|252
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
|Any strip malls/business centers in hayward wit...
|Mar 20
|FallenRev
|1
|Anybody know what the police activity concerned?
|Mar 18
|DianeW
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC