Hayward: Man killed while refueling car on Tennyson Road

Wednesday Apr 5

A Fremont man was killed Tuesday night after he was hit by a car while refueling his car, which had run out of gas, police said Wednesday. About 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, the man's 2012 Honda Accord ran out of gas in the 2100 block of West Tennyson Road just west of I-880, police said.

