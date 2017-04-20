Fremont school district to evaluate a...

Fremont school district to evaluate a unusablea land

The Fremont Unified School District is planning to spend up to $100,000 to evaluate its options after recently discovering this piece of donated land, in the foreground, on which it hoped to build a needed school near the Patterson Ranch development, is unusable due to a large water pipe underneath the surface. The Fremont Unified School District plans to spend about $100,000 to figure out what to do with a donated parcel that's "unusable" for building the school it needs.

