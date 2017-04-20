Fremont school district to evaluate a unusablea land
The Fremont Unified School District is planning to spend up to $100,000 to evaluate its options after recently discovering this piece of donated land, in the foreground, on which it hoped to build a needed school near the Patterson Ranch development, is unusable due to a large water pipe underneath the surface. The Fremont Unified School District plans to spend about $100,000 to figure out what to do with a donated parcel that's "unusable" for building the school it needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever!
|Apr 14
|baycabco
|1
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Apr 11
|Jay
|1
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 31
|Slim reaper
|252
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC