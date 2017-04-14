Easter egg hunts Saturday in Hayward, San Leandro
Registration for the bonnet parade is at 9 a.m., followed by the parade at 9:30 a.m. The parade is limited to children age 6 and younger. San Leandro also will have an Easter egg hunt Saturday, for children age 10 and younger.
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bay Cab Co of Hayward is the WORST taxi ever!
|Apr 14
|baycabco
|1
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Apr 12
|ok.
|4
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Apr 11
|Jay
|1
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 31
|Slim reaper
|252
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
