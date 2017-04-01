Driver killed in I-880 construction z...

Driver killed in I-880 construction zone crash

A 21-year-old San Jose man is dead following a crash early Saturday morning in a construction zone on southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Hayward, California Highway Patrol officials said. Officers were dispatched at 3:11 a.m. to Highway 880 just south of A Street where Cameron Behrens allegedly crashed a 2015 Nissan into a 2016 Dodge Ram 5500 pickup truck legally parked in the construction zone.

