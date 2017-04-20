Community news: Hayward March for Science at shoreline Saturday
The Hayward shoreline will be the site Saturday of one of more than 500 satellite events taking place worldwide in association with the planned March for Science and Earth Day rally in Washington, D.C. The sea level for San Francisco Bay is projected to rise more than 5 feet by the end of the century. In addition, the area is expected to be prone to more frequent and longer-lasting storm flooding, inundation of tidal zones and shoreline erosion.
