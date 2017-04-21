CHP needs help identifying woman killed running on Hayward freeway
The California Highway Patrol says it hasn't been able identify a woman who was fatally hit by two cars while running across Interstate 880 in Hayward on Thursday night. The woman was running westbound across the traffic lanes of northbound 880 near the Whipple Road exit when she was hit by two cars at about 8:35 p.m. The cars involved were a 2010 Mini Cooper driven by a 47-year-old Hercules resident, and a 2015 Mercedes Benz driven by a 71-year-old Menlo Park resident, according to the CHP.
