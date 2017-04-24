Battery-boosted mountain bikes charge onto the trails - CNET
As I stood in the shade of a California live oak tree, breathing dust and trying to avoid the poison oak, I watched dozens of electric mountain bikes roll, clatter and even soar past me. Seventy-three electric mountain bike racers were navigating a jumble of rocks on a steep descent Friday at the 28th annual Sea Otter Classic in the hills near Monterey, California.
