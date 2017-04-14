Around San Ramon: Knox preschool to celebrate 50 years
All you may ever need to know in life you learned in preschool: How to share, be kind, help a friend who is sad, write your name, pump your legs on a swing and, of course, the Golden Rule. The John Knox Co-op Preschool this month is celebrating its 50th anniversary and the hundreds of children who learned their lessons well.
