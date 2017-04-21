Admin change vexes high school commun...

Admin change vexes high school community: Ire from popular...

Dismissal of a popular Capuchino High School assistant principal roiled the school community as parents, students and residents gathered district administrators to share their collective outrage. Those dismayed by the looming departure of Assistant Principal Joe Hudelson from his post flooded a PTO meeting Tuesday, April 18, to give a piece of their mind to Principal Shamar Shanks and Kevin Skelly, superintendent of the San Mateo Union High School District.

