A deep dive into Sondheim's early career at Hayward's DMT
Fans of the greatest living maestro of American musical theater can enjoy a rare indulgence this weekend when Hayward's Douglas Morrisson Theatre performs "Side by Side by Sondheim," which dives into the composer and lyricist's wry and triumphant, soaring and lushly dissonant early works. The revue showcases some of his most storied collaborations, with Leonard Bernstein , Mary Rodgers , Richard Rodgers and Jule Styne , in addition to detailing anecdotes from Sondheim's life and career.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14)
|Wed
|ok.
|4
|Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro?
|Apr 11
|Jay
|1
|Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Apr 10
|Old n wise
|5
|falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12)
|Apr 2
|Dianna
|7
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 31
|Slim reaper
|252
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
|Any strip malls/business centers in hayward wit...
|Mar 20
|FallenRev
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC