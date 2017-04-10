A deep dive into Sondheim's early car...

A deep dive into Sondheim's early career at Hayward's DMT

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: SFGate

Fans of the greatest living maestro of American musical theater can enjoy a rare indulgence this weekend when Hayward's Douglas Morrisson Theatre performs "Side by Side by Sondheim," which dives into the composer and lyricist's wry and triumphant, soaring and lushly dissonant early works. The revue showcases some of his most storied collaborations, with Leonard Bernstein , Mary Rodgers , Richard Rodgers and Jule Styne , in addition to detailing anecdotes from Sondheim's life and career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hayward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sleeping with transexual would you straight (Sep '14) Wed ok. 4
Where is it a good area to live in San Leandro? Apr 11 Jay 1
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) Apr 10 Old n wise 5
falsely accused or abused by DCFS or Juvenille ... (Jul '12) Apr 2 Dianna 7
What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10) Mar 31 Slim reaper 252
Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15) Mar 24 Josh henery 6
Any strip malls/business centers in hayward wit... Mar 20 FallenRev 1
See all Hayward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hayward Forum Now

Hayward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hayward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Hayward, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,616 • Total comments across all topics: 280,286,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC