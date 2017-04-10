A deep dive into Sondheim's early career at Hayward's DMT

Fans of the greatest living maestro of American musical theater can enjoy a rare indulgence this weekend when Hayward's Douglas Morrisson Theatre performs "Side by Side by Sondheim," which dives into the composer and lyricist's wry and triumphant, soaring and lushly dissonant early works. The revue showcases some of his most storied collaborations, with Leonard Bernstein , Mary Rodgers , Richard Rodgers and Jule Styne , in addition to detailing anecdotes from Sondheim's life and career.

