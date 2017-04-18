2 hurt in big-rig crash on I-80; 30 g...

2 hurt in big-rig crash on I-80; 30 gallons of diesel into creek

At least one person had to be extricated after a big-rig crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-80 in Fairfield. Two people suffered minor injuries this morning in a four-vehicle collision involving a big-rig that leaked 30 gallons of diesel into a nearby creek along Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

