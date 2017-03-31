Union City: Woman accused of backing car into pregnant woman in Walmart lot charged
A 23-year-old Hayward woman has been charged with seven misdemeanors for hitting a pregnant woman and two others with her car in the parking lot of a Walmart in Union City on March 19. Jessica Ann Malicoat is suspected of backing her Honda Accord out of a parking stall and hitting three people, none of whom were significantly injured, according to police. Video surveillance shows numerous people "running from the parking lot in fear" after Malicoat struck the people and then reversed a second time "nearly striking the mother and a 3-year-old child again," police wrote in court documents this week.
