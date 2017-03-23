Union City police arrest woman in Wal-Mart assault
Police said Jessica Malicoat, of Hayward, was the woman caught on surveillance camera ramming her car into people at the store parking lot. "The Union City Police Department would like to extend our appreciation to the members of the community who reached out to our agency and aided in the identification and apprehension of the suspect," police said.
