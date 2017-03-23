The Old Mervyn's Headquarters in Hayward Underscores a Lack of...
It was once known as "The Golden Strip," a mile or so of shops and restaurants along Foothill Boulevard in downtown Hayward. At the strip's center was the sprawling Emporium Capwell's department store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any strip malls/business centers in hayward wit...
|Mar 20
|FallenRev
|1
|Anybody know what the police activity concerned?
|Mar 18
|DianeW
|2
|Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car
|Mar 18
|James
|1
|Abuse at Teen Challenge INTL Bonifay FL (Aug '11)
|Mar 17
|Saint of YHVH
|94
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 6
|SouthHayward343
|251
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Mar 4
|Dave
|5
|Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|Quality
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC