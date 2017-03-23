Steve Wozniak Invests In Robot-Powere...

Steve Wozniak Invests In Robot-Powered Paper-Digitizing Startup

An anonymous reader quotes VentureBeat: Based in Hayward, California, Ripcord has machines that can scan, index, and categorize paper records to make them searchable through companies' existing systems, via the cloud... Upon receipt, Ripcord unboxes the files and passes them to its machines, which scan, upload, and convert the content into searchable PDFs. Ripcord says that the conversion and classification process is around 80 percent automated and covers handling, the removal of fasteners , and scanning.

