Prosecutors: Hayward man prank-called hundreds of police stations

A Hayward man dialed up hundreds of police departments around the country, and several in Canada, in a series of "obscene, annoying, threatening, harassing" and "sexually explicit" calls over a nearly two year period, according to unsealed federal court documents. Sammy Sultan of Hayward was charged with two counts related to making hundreds of threatening and harassing phone calls to police stations around the country and in Canada, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

