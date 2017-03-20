Prosecutors: Hayward man prank-called hundreds of police stations
Sammy Sultan of Hayward was charged with two counts related to making hundreds of threatening and harassing phone calls to police stations around the country and in Canada, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. less Sammy Sultan of Hayward was charged with two counts related to making hundreds of threatening and harassing phone calls to police stations around the country and in Canada, according to an affidavit filed in ... more A Hayward man dialed up hundreds of police departments around the country, and several in Canada, in a series of "obscene, annoying, threatening, harassing" and "sexually explicit" calls over a nearly two year period, according to unsealed federal court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any strip malls/business centers in hayward wit...
|5 hr
|FallenRev
|1
|Anybody know what the police activity concerned?
|Mar 18
|DianeW
|2
|Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car
|Mar 18
|James
|1
|Abuse at Teen Challenge INTL Bonifay FL (Aug '11)
|Mar 17
|Saint of YHVH
|94
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 6
|SouthHayward343
|251
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Mar 4
|Dave
|5
|Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14)
|Feb 19
|Quality
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC