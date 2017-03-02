Progress on keeping trash out of bay varies

Progress on keeping trash out of bay ...

For the past seven years, the Bay Area's 76 cities and unincorporated communities have been working toward one common goal: By 2022, catch all trash carried by stormwater systems before it flows into San Francisco Bay. To get there, state regulators at the San Francisco Regional Water Quality Control Board imposed benchmarks that require cities and counties to take actions to reduce trash in stormwater systems.

