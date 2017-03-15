One killed when detectives fire on car that rammed police vehicle
A passenger in a stolen vehicle linked to a series of robberies was shot and killed by Fremont police detectives Tuesday evening, authorities said. The shooting occurred at 5:20 p.m. near Cal State East Bay in Hayward, about 12 miles north of Fremont, according to the Hayward Police Department.
