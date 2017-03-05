Man injured in officer-involved shoot...

Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Hayward

Sunday Mar 5 Read more: KRON 4

Police shot and injured a man who allegedly shot two other people, including a teen girl Saturday in Hayward, according to the Hayward Police Department. Around 11:28 p.m., Hayward Police Officers responded to the 27000 block of Mandarin Ave. after receiving several 911 calls stating that someone had been shot in front of a residence, police said.

