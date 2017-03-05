Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Hayward
Police shot and injured a man who allegedly shot two other people, including a teen girl Saturday in Hayward, according to the Hayward Police Department. Around 11:28 p.m., Hayward Police Officers responded to the 27000 block of Mandarin Ave. after receiving several 911 calls stating that someone had been shot in front of a residence, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 6
|SouthHayward343
|251
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Mar 4
|Dave
|5
|Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14)
|Feb 19
|Quality
|3
|Immigration at williams sausage
|Feb 17
|GO TRUMP
|1
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|7
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Luis
|8
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC