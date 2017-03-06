Investigation continues in Hayward officer-involved shooting
Two men - one a victim and the other a suspect - are both recovering in the hospital as police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Hayward on Saturday. Officers on Saturday responded to several reports around 11:30 a.m. of a shooting in front of a house in the 27000 block of Mandarin Avenue, Cantrell said.
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 6
|SouthHayward343
|251
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Mar 4
|Dave
|5
|Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14)
|Feb 19
|Quality
|3
|Immigration at williams sausage
|Feb 17
|GO TRUMP
|1
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|7
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Luis
|8
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
