Hayward: Police investigate shooting near CSU East Bay
Police said they are on the scene of an apartment complex where a shooter was seen near the California State University, East Bay campus Tuesday evening. Hayward police initially urged CSU students to shelter in place, citing a shooter on the loose near the campus' University Village on Carlos Bee Boulevard.
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abuse at Teen Challenge INTL Bonifay FL (Aug '11)
|Mar 10
|Lovey
|93
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 6
|SouthHayward343
|251
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Mar 4
|Dave
|5
|Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14)
|Feb 19
|Quality
|3
|Immigration at williams sausage
|Feb 17
|GO TRUMP
|1
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|7
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Luis
|8
