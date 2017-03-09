Hayward Planning Commission OKs proje...

Hayward Planning Commission OKs project at old Mervyna s headquarters

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Inside Bay Area

This design rendering by Walnut Creek-based Johnson Lyman Architects provides an aerial view of what the proposed mixed-use development pitched for the old Mervyn's headquarters site in downtown Hayward may look like. That project, called Lincoln Landing and pitched by Redwood City-based Dollinger Properties, includes the construction of 476 apartment units for rent and 80,500 square feet of ground-floor retail spaces.

