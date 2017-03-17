Hayward: Mission Boulevard upgrades to begin in fall
Businesses and residents along the north and south ends of Mission Boulevard in Hayward who have been waiting for road and sidewalk improvements may soon see some. A $48 million project, set to begin in August, would serve as bookends to previous Mission work done in downtown Hayward.
