Hayward: Development at old Mervyna s site gets initial OK

This design rendering by Walnut Creek-based Johnson Lyman Architects provides an aerial view of what the proposed mixed-use development pitched for the old Mervyn's headquarters site in downtown Hayward may look like. That project, called Lincoln Landing and pitched by Redwood City-based Dollinger Properties, includes the construction of 476 apartment units for rent and 80,500 square feet of ground-floor retail spaces.

