Hayward council balks at easing granny-unit restrictions

New state law changes that will allow more property owners to build granny or in-law units is getting push-back from some City Council members who fear lifting restrictions will make traffic and parking worse in some neighborhoods. The changes, signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in September, invalidated the city's previous building and zoning restrictions on what planners call accessory dwelling units, but are commonly referred to as granny or in-law units.

