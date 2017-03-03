Fremont, Union City mull expanding fees for affordable housing
Fremont and Union City are reevaluating the affordable housing impact fees they charge developers, with the goal of generating more revenue to create additional housing. The Union City City Council voted Tuesday to accept the findings of a new study that clarifies how development of market-rate homes and commercial space can create a bigger need for affordable housing, according to the staff report.
