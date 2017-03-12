Douglas Morrisson Theatre Season 2016-2017 Concludes With Musical Revue: Side by Side by Sondheim

SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM will have 10 performances, April 7 through April 23, 2017, at the Douglas Morris son Theatre, 22311 N. Third St. in Hayward, CA. Tickets are $10-$29, and are available through the Box Office at 881-6777 or online at www.dmtonline.org .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.