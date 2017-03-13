DeShon Wilson, 2018 3-star CB, Commit...

DeShon Wilson, 2018 3-star CB, Commits to Oregon State

The Oregon State Beavers picked up an early 2018 commitment from DeShon Wilson. Wilson announced his decision via Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

