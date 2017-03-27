D.A. clears sheriff of profiting off ...

D.A. clears sheriff of profiting off gun sales

STOCKTON - Sheriff Steve Moore has been cleared of any allegations of inappropriately obtaining guns for his personal use, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney. A former range master for the sheriff's office raised the allegations in 2015, and Moore, himself, called for an investigation, saying at the time it would clear his name.

