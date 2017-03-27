D.A. clears sheriff of profiting off gun sales
STOCKTON - Sheriff Steve Moore has been cleared of any allegations of inappropriately obtaining guns for his personal use, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney. A former range master for the sheriff's office raised the allegations in 2015, and Moore, himself, called for an investigation, saying at the time it would clear his name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seek and Meet Bisexual Women (Mar '15)
|Mar 24
|Josh henery
|6
|Any strip malls/business centers in hayward wit...
|Mar 20
|FallenRev
|1
|Anybody know what the police activity concerned?
|Mar 18
|DianeW
|2
|Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car
|Mar 18
|James
|1
|Abuse at Teen Challenge INTL Bonifay FL (Aug '11)
|Mar 17
|Saint of YHVH
|94
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 6
|SouthHayward343
|251
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Mar 4
|Dave
|5
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC