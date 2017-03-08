Composites - the next big recycling business?

So what's a couple of composites folks doing at the Plastics Recycling Conference ? Well, the plastics recycling supply chain is always looking for the next "big" recycling business - so why not composites? The session included presentations from Rey Banatao with Connora Technologies , Philip Taynton with Mallinda LLC and Jerry Qi with Georgia Tech University. Here are some highlights from the panel: Banatao joked that he felt a "bit out of place at a conference dedicated to plastics recycling" but he was there to make some contacts in the recycling industry.

