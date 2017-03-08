Composites - the next big recycling business?
So what's a couple of composites folks doing at the Plastics Recycling Conference ? Well, the plastics recycling supply chain is always looking for the next "big" recycling business - so why not composites? The session included presentations from Rey Banatao with Connora Technologies , Philip Taynton with Mallinda LLC and Jerry Qi with Georgia Tech University. Here are some highlights from the panel: Banatao joked that he felt a "bit out of place at a conference dedicated to plastics recycling" but he was there to make some contacts in the recycling industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mon
|SouthHayward343
|251
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Mar 4
|Dave
|5
|Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14)
|Feb 19
|Quality
|3
|Immigration at williams sausage
|Feb 17
|GO TRUMP
|1
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|7
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Luis
|8
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC