CA lawmaker pushes for child lead tes...

CA lawmaker pushes for child lead testing

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: KRON 4

A state assemblyman from the East Bay is pushing to have all young children in California tested for lead exposure. Recent studies have shown that in some parts of the Bay Area, as much as 7 percent of children have elevated levels of lead in their blood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hayward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any strip malls/business centers in hayward wit... Mar 20 FallenRev 1
Anybody know what the police activity concerned? Mar 18 DianeW 2
News Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car Mar 18 James 1
Abuse at Teen Challenge INTL Bonifay FL (Aug '11) Mar 17 Saint of YHVH 94
What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10) Mar 6 SouthHayward343 251
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Mar 4 Dave 5
Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14) Feb '17 Quality 3
See all Hayward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hayward Forum Now

Hayward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hayward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hayward, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,872 • Total comments across all topics: 279,776,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC