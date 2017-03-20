CA lawmaker pushes for child lead testing
A state assemblyman from the East Bay is pushing to have all young children in California tested for lead exposure. Recent studies have shown that in some parts of the Bay Area, as much as 7 percent of children have elevated levels of lead in their blood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any strip malls/business centers in hayward wit...
|Mar 20
|FallenRev
|1
|Anybody know what the police activity concerned?
|Mar 18
|DianeW
|2
|Antioch police shoot man who rammed their car
|Mar 18
|James
|1
|Abuse at Teen Challenge INTL Bonifay FL (Aug '11)
|Mar 17
|Saint of YHVH
|94
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Mar 6
|SouthHayward343
|251
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Mar 4
|Dave
|5
|Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|Quality
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC