Around San Ramon: Rent, online competition do in Bay Books
The story of San Ramon's Bay Books ends sadly for the beloved new and used bookstore tucked in Diablo Plaza Shopping Center. After about 30 years in business, its final chapter will be at the end of April, leaving many voracious readers and lovers of books wondering where to turn after the doors close .
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|5 hr
|Dave
|5
|Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14)
|Feb 19
|Quality
|3
|Immigration at williams sausage
|Feb 17
|GO TRUMP
|1
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|7
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Luis
|8
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Tito510bay
|250
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
