Antioch Police force grows to 100 swo...

Antioch Police force grows to 100 sworn officers with addition of new cop on Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Antioch Herald

During an oath of office ceremony at the Antioch Police Facility on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, the Antioch Police force grew to 100 sworn officers, with the addition of new Officer Ryan Duff. "Ryan grew up in the Los Angeles area until he was 13 years old and moved to Antioch where he attended Deer Valley High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Antioch Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hayward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Abuse at Teen Challenge INTL Bonifay FL (Aug '11) Mar 10 Lovey 93
What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10) Mar 6 SouthHayward343 251
Local Politics Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16) Mar 4 Dave 5
Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14) Feb 19 Quality 3
Immigration at williams sausage Feb 17 GO TRUMP 1
Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14) Jan '17 Musikologist 7
Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15) Jan '17 Luis 8
See all Hayward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hayward Forum Now

Hayward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hayward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Hayward, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,976 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC