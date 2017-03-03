Antioch Police force grows to 100 sworn officers with addition of new cop on Tuesday
During an oath of office ceremony at the Antioch Police Facility on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, the Antioch Police force grew to 100 sworn officers, with the addition of new Officer Ryan Duff. "Ryan grew up in the Los Angeles area until he was 13 years old and moved to Antioch where he attended Deer Valley High School.
