Alameda County lowers cap for mobile home park rent increases

A nearly two-year effort to strike a balance between unincorporated Alameda County mobile home park owners and renters may be coming to an end soon after county supervisors lowered the allowed annual rent increases at mobile home parks, but removed some restrictions on when rents could be raised. The supervisors, by a 3-1 vote, gave their initial OK to the new rent stabilization laws at their Feb. 21 meeting and will reconsider it on March 21 once the county's legal team and housing staff review the changes.

