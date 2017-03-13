$3 million in penalties for petroleum companies' environmental

$3 million in penalties for petroleum...

A group of petroleum companies and an official at one of them have been ordered to pay $3 million in penalties after violating environmental protection laws and then failing to make the changes required by a 2011 settlement, the Alameda County district attorney's office announced Wednesday. The defendants - Golden Gate Petroleum, Bay Area/Diablo Petroleum Company, Golden Gate Petroleum CEO Dennis O'Keefe and Westgate Petroleum Company , Inc. - improperly stored fuel, mishandled hazardous waste, failed to conduct required tests of the storage systems, and tampered with leak detection devices at gas stations in several Northern California counties, the district attorney's office alleged.

