16-year-old girl who was fatally shot...

16-year-old girl who was fatally shot by Fremont police was pregnant, authorities says

1 hr ago

A 16-year-old girl who was fatally shot by Fremont police during a robbery investigating was pregnant, authorities say. The girl, who was a passenger in a stolen vehicle linked to a series of robberies, was in her first trimester of pregnancy, according to Sgt.

