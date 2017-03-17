16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot By Fremont Police Was Pregnant

A teenager from Antioch who was a passenger in a vehicle that Fremont police identified as being connected with multiple armed robberies was shot and killed by police Tuesday near the Cal State East Bay campus in Hayward as police were attempting to apprehend two robbery suspects. The deceased teen, who was not herself a suspect, has since been identified as 16-year-old Elena "Ebbie" Mondragon, and as KRON 4 is reporting , a coroner has found that she was two months pregnant.

