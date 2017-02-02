World premiere at Douglas Morrisson Theatre
Alan Coyne performs in "Charley's Aunt '66" at the Douglas Morrisson Theatre in Hayward on Feb. 9 through March 5. The cast includes Kyle Goldman as Charley Wykeham, Michael Birr as Jack Chesney, Alan Coyne as Buddy Fancourt, Samantha Rasler as Amy Spettigue, Brooke Silva as Kitty Verdun, John Baldwin as Frank Chesney, Ron Talbot as Stephen Spettigue, Dana Lewenthal as Donna Lucia d'Alvadorez and Adrian Deane as Ela Delahay. After Munson's new take on "An Ideal Husband" premiered at Douglas Morrisson Theatre in 2013, artistic consultant and former artistic director Susan E. Evans suggested the San Jose playwright take a fresh look at the 1892 farce by Thomas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
|Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!)
|Jan 16
|Grandpa RiccardoFire
|1
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan 12
|Luis
|8
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC