World premiere at Douglas Morrisson Theatre

Alan Coyne performs in "Charley's Aunt '66" at the Douglas Morrisson Theatre in Hayward on Feb. 9 through March 5. The cast includes Kyle Goldman as Charley Wykeham, Michael Birr as Jack Chesney, Alan Coyne as Buddy Fancourt, Samantha Rasler as Amy Spettigue, Brooke Silva as Kitty Verdun, John Baldwin as Frank Chesney, Ron Talbot as Stephen Spettigue, Dana Lewenthal as Donna Lucia d'Alvadorez and Adrian Deane as Ela Delahay. After Munson's new take on "An Ideal Husband" premiered at Douglas Morrisson Theatre in 2013, artistic consultant and former artistic director Susan E. Evans suggested the San Jose playwright take a fresh look at the 1892 farce by Thomas.

