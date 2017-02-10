Union City: Kaiser medical assistant suspected of sexually assaulting patient
The patient claimed that she was medically assaulted by Efrain Castanon, 47, of Hayward, when she went to an appointment Jan. 25 at a Kaiser Permanente medical office, according to Union City police. Union City police are investigating the incident and encourage anyone with information or who may have been a victim of a similar incident to call 510-675-5266.
