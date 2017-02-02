The Book Shop to move out of Green Shutter Hotel
The longtime tenant in the Green Shutter Hotel, may have to find a new home after receiving word that the building's developer plans to set aside their space for another business and relocate them to another part of the building. That leaves open the possibility that one of Hayward's well-known bookstore will have to move again for the first time in more than two decades.
