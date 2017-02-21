Teacher Under Investigation for 'Humi...

Teacher Under Investigation for 'Humiliating' Students

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

Hayward students rally outside City Hall late Wednesday after they claim a teacher humiliated them for participating in the "A Day Without Immigrants" strike. A Hayward teacher is under investigation for allegedly chastising students who participated in the nationwide "A Day Without Immigrants" strike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hayward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14) Feb 19 Quality 3
Immigration at williams sausage Feb 17 GO TRUMP 1
christina kriner (Aug '15) Feb 14 Kristina 2
Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14) Jan '17 Musikologist 7
Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15) Jan '17 Luis 8
What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10) Dec '16 Tito510bay 250
News Young and talented Dec '16 Guess 1
See all Hayward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hayward Forum Now

Hayward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hayward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Hayward, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,306 • Total comments across all topics: 279,079,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC