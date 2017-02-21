Teacher Under Investigation for 'Humiliating' Students
Hayward students rally outside City Hall late Wednesday after they claim a teacher humiliated them for participating in the "A Day Without Immigrants" strike. A Hayward teacher is under investigation for allegedly chastising students who participated in the nationwide "A Day Without Immigrants" strike.
