Reed And Webb Ready For Oakland SX - The Factory Riders Are Ready To Hit The Bay

Cypress, CA - February 2, 2017 - The Monster Energy Supercross series heads back to California this weekend and travels north to the Bay Area for Round Five of the 2017 Championship, which takes place at Oakland Alameda County Coliseum this Saturday. The Oakland Supercross is the first of three events on the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross schedule that will take place during the afternoon and early evening, with opening ceremonies beginning at 3:30 PM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.