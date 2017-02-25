Motorcyclist killed in solo crash into utility pole in Hayward on Saturday
Officers responded to a report of a crash at 5:15 p.m. on A Street, just a short distance east of Hesperian Boulevard. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling east on A Street on a blue Yamaha YZF-R6 when he lost control of his bike and crashed into the pole in the center median.
