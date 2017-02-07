Marin CHP: Car in fatal Novato hit-and-run found in Hayward
A car linked to a fatal hit-and-run collision in Novato last week has been found in Hayward, police said Sunday. Investigators have identified a “person of interest” as the suspected driver but have not made an arrest, said Officer Andrew Barclay of the California Highway Patrol.
