Mahershala Ali on faith, Moonlight and the impact of his absent father
Mahershala Ali has waited so long to realise his potential, he'd pretty much ruled out the idea he ever would. When I meet the frontrunner for best supporting actor at this week's Oscars, he has an air of being caught off guard, humbled beyond the usual platitudes by the acclaim he has won for his role as the conflicted mentor figure in coming-of-age drama Moonlight.
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14)
|Feb 19
|Quality
|3
|Immigration at williams sausage
|Feb 17
|GO TRUMP
|1
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Feb 14
|Kristina
|2
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|7
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Luis
|8
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Tito510bay
|250
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
