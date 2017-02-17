Magic in the 'Moonlight': Oscar-Nomin...

Magic in the 'Moonlight': Oscar-Nominee Mahershala Ali Shines Darkly, Brightly

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The New York Observer

Give Mahershala Ali the Oscar and then let's go home-without all the political speechifying, the tears of winners addressing their peers in words they've been practicing since playground bullies aimed dodgeballs at their heads. The self-possessed Moonlight star, 43, rises 6 foot, 2 inches, dark-skinned and dead handsome as he threads his way through the bar at The London NYC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hayward Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Immigration at williams sausage 8 hr GO TRUMP 1
Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14) Wed Curious 2
christina kriner (Aug '15) Feb 14 Kristina 2
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Jan 22 Musikologist 2
Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14) Jan 21 Musikologist 7
News Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G... Jan 18 Solarman 1
Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!) Jan '17 Grandpa RiccardoFire 1
See all Hayward Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hayward Forum Now

Hayward Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hayward Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Hayward, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,895 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC