It's the first Academy Award for Oakland-born actor and Saint Mary's College graduate.
Ali, who was born in Oakland and raised in Hayward, won the Oscar for his quietly powerful performance in "Moonlight." He played Juan, a warmhearted Miami drug dealer who takes a painfully shy young boy under his wing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hayward Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for someone to remodel bathroom (Feb '14)
|Feb 19
|Quality
|3
|Immigration at williams sausage
|Feb 17
|GO TRUMP
|1
|christina kriner (Aug '15)
|Feb 14
|Kristina
|2
|Hayward Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|7
|Looking for female doberman to breed with my ma... (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Luis
|8
|What are the names of the different gangs in Ha... (Jun '10)
|Dec '16
|Tito510bay
|250
|Young and talented
|Dec '16
|Guess
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hayward Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC